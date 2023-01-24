2023 Oscar Nominations: See The Full List

The 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, with the multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie flick “Everything Everywhere All at Once” taking the top spot with 11 nominations. “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” followed with nine nominations each.

The blockbusters “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” each received nominations for best picture, and there is a ton of star power among the nominees.

For songs from the movies “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” respectively, Rihanna and Lady Gaga received nominations in the category for original songs.

Actors including Angela Bassett received a nomination for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in the category of best supporting actress; For “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Jamie Lee Curtis was nominated in the same category; Best supporting actor nominees include Judd Hirsch in “The Fabelmans,” Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Brendan Fraser in “The Whale,” and best actor nominees Brendan Fraser and Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans” and Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Allison Williams, who most recently starred in the horror hit “M3GAN,” and Riz Ahmed, who received an Oscar last year for his role in the short film “The Long Goodbye,” announced the nominations.

The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 12.

Below, check out this year’s full list of nominations vying for a little gold statuette.

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu,” RRR

“This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SOUND MIXING

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

FILM EDITING

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase