2023 Oscar Nominations: See The Full List

The 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, with the multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie flick “Everything Everywhere All at Once” taking the top spot with 11 nominations. “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” followed with nine nominations each.
The blockbusters “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” each received nominations for best picture, and there is a ton of star power among the nominees.
For songs from the movies “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” respectively, Rihanna and Lady Gaga received nominations in the category for original songs.
Actors including Angela Bassett received a nomination for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in the category of best supporting actress; For “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Jamie Lee Curtis was nominated in the same category; Best supporting actor nominees include Judd Hirsch in “The Fabelmans,” Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Brendan Fraser in “The Whale,” and best actor nominees Brendan Fraser and Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans” and Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Allison Williams, who most recently starred in the horror hit “M3GAN,” and Riz Ahmed, who received an Oscar last year for his role in the short film “The Long Goodbye,” announced the nominations.
The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 12.
Below, check out this year’s full list of nominations vying for a little gold statuette.
BEST PICTURE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu,” RRR
“This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SOUND MIXING
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
FILM EDITING
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase