Multiverse sci-fi smash “Everything Everywhere All At Once” on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 11, as Hollywood formally kicked off the race to the Academy Awards on March 12.

Irish dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” and World War I film “All Quiet on the Western Front” tied for second place with nine nominations, followed by rock biopic “Elvis” at eight and Steven Spielberg’s quasi-memoir “The Fabelmans” at seven.