Imo Govt Condemns ‘Brutal’ Murder Of LGA Boss

The Government of Imo State, on Monday, expressed sadness over the “brutal and cruel murder” of the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area (LGA), Chris Ohizu.

This comes barely 48 hours after a video surfaced online showing a middle-aged man believed to be Ohizu stripped and bound by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, confirmed that the sole administrator was killed on Sunday, January 22nd.

“The chilling assassination of Mr. Ahizu in cold blood is as benumbing as it is callous. This killing falls in line with the targeting of members of the ruling APC, government officials and their friends,” the statement read in part.

According to Emelumba, others murdered include Mrs Jenny Rachael Okonkwo (Iron Lady), Orlu APC LGA woman leader; Nze Chidi Ejiaka; Barr. Darlington Odume; Nze Nwachukwu Igboayaka; Mrs Helen Nnakwe; Collins Okey Agah; Chukwudi Dimagwu; and Eddy Ofuefule.

The commissioner said the deceased are APC chieftains from Orlu, adding that many others, including Emma Mazi; former IMC chairman of Oguta LGA, had been slain.

“It is unfortunate that even those who are quick to shout over insecurity in the state never found their voices to condemn these cold-blooded killings in the past and are not saying anything also on the latest killing.

“Be that as it may, Government condemns this cold-blooded murder on a Sunday and appeals to the perpetrators of the dastardly act and their sponsors to resist the temptation of going ahead with this bloodletting which has plunged the state into the current state of uncertainty.

“While Government condoles with the family of the deceased, it has charged the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in finding those behind the killing and bring them to book.

“In the same vein, government will continue to collaborate with security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state,” the statement read.