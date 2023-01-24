NSCDC Arrests Four Suspected Kidnappers Of Two-Year-Old

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspected kidnappers who attempted the kidnapping of a two-year-old.

The Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ikor Oche, disclosed this on Tuesday during a parade of the suspects at the NSCDC state command headquarters in Gusau.

Oche said the suspects were arrested on January 21st at Angwa Shado, a suburb of Gusau metropolitan, over “attempted forceful kidnapping” of the child.

The toddler was reportedly being carried by his 13-year-old sister, who was on an errand in the area.

READ ALSO: Imo Govt Condemns ‘Brutal’ Murder Of LGA Boss

One of the suspects whom the teenager described as wearing all-black clothes reportedly snatched the baby from her and ran into an uncompleted building where the other three suspects were said to have been waiting.

Oche stated that the young girl raised the alarm, attracting community members who eventually tracked the kidnapped baby to the uncompleted building, leading to the arrest of the four suspects aged between 20 and 25.

The suspects however denied any knowledge of the alleged crime, saying they were in the uncompleted building under the influence of opium and marijuana.

However, the NSCDC said preliminary investigations indicated that the four suspects were at the crime scene and that two of them had been identified by the sister of the allegedly abducted infant.

The civil defence corps warned that criminals and crimes of any sort will never be tolerated by the Corps and called on the perpetrators of such odious crimes to relocate or face the wrath of the law when apprehended.