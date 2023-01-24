Police Salute Lagos Inspector Justina Omogbai Who Dresses Pupils

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has hailed Inspector Justina Rita Omogbai for being exemplary after photos of her tending to pupils went viral.

Inspector Justina was recently captured ensuring pupils who cross the road at Sabo Junction in Yaba, Lagos State are properly dressed.

The officer who is attached to the traffic unit of the Sabo Divisional Headquarters has now gotten commendations from the NPF for what it described as her “professionalism” and “commitment”.

[READ ALSO]: Elections: All Police Officers Due For Retirement Must Proceed – PSC

“The Nigeria Police Force has commended a female Police Officer, Inspector Justina Rita Omogbai, attached to the Traffic Unit of the Sabo Divisional Headquarters in Lagos State, for her commitment and acts of professionalism displayed in the course of her traffic duties and for positively representing the Force amongst the community, particularly to school children crossing the road at her duty post, by taking personal steps to ensure they are properly dressed and safe while heading to and from school,” Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a Tuesday statement.

“The NPF noted that her gesture aligns with the Community Policing tenets and the concept of ‘Catching Them Young’, as the formative age is very vital to training children to be law-abiding and compliant with regulations; and

her singular action brings to their memories the standard practice of Nigeria Police Traffic Officers.

“While commending the officer, the Inspector-General of Police charged all officers and men to emulate her good conduct and be shining examples in their respective jurisdictions.

“He equally tasked officers to be law-abiding even as they sow the seed of appropriate civic behaviour in the minds and hearts of members of their communities, particularly the young ones, who can serve as evangelists of values and good potentials of the NPF contrary to the present erroneous perception.”