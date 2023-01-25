Edo Confirms 97 Lassa Fever Cases As Fatalities Rise To 10

The Edo State Government says it has recorded 97 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and also confirmed one new death which raised the total number of fatalities to ten.

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, said Etsako West, Esan West and Esan North East were the most affected local government areas by the disease in the state, urging for the collaboration of residents to contain the pandemic across all communities in the state.

Addressing journalists in Benin City on Wednesday, the Commissioner said the government has continued to step up surveillance and response activities to curb the spread of the disease and ensure the health and well-being of residents in the state.

READ ALSO: Abia LP Gov Candidate Condoles With Ikonne’s Family, Suspends Campaign

According to Prof. Akoria, the three most affected cases account for 75 percent of confirmed cases in the state.

The Commissioner said while Etsako West recorded 38 cases of the 97 confirmed cases in the state, Esan West recorded 24, and Esan North East, 19.

Others are Esan Central, 3; Esan South East, 2; Etsako East, 2; Owan East, 2; Akoko Edo, 2; Ovia North East,2; Oredo, 2 and Etsako Central, 1.

She said the total fatalities recorded in the state were confirmed in Etsako West (4); Esan West (2); Esan NE (2); Etsako East (1) and Oredo (1).

Reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of residents, the health commissioner urged residents to comply with all health protocols to contain the spread of the disease so as to keep themselves and their loved ones protected from the disease.

“While the government is implementing a number of measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the state, we urge everyone to support the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of Lassa fever by complying with guidelines to stay healthy and safe.

“Wash your hands frequently with soap and water; avoid contact with rat urine or feces; avoid consuming contaminated food or water and seek medical attention immediately if you experience any symptoms of Lassa fever, such as fever, headache, muscle pain, and weakness,” Prof Akoria charged.