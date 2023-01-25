Gov Bello Leads APC Campaign Flag-Off In Niger

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Tuesday led the flag-off campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the state in Niger-East Senatorial District.

Bello called on the people to vote for the party’s candidates at all levels to consolidate the achievements of the present administration.

While commending the success of the rally, the governor said the party has credible candidates that would form a formidable team to improve on the successes recorded by the present administration.

He urged on the people to be more vigilant and expressed optimism that the 2023 elections will be successful.

The Senator representing the Niger East Senatorial Districts, Sani Musa, who is seeking re-election, urged the people to vote for all APC candidates, assuring that the National Assembly members from the zone will work collectively to ensure rapid development of the zone.

He said, “We have done very well. We have realized some shortcomings and we are going to do better.”

He called on the people to be patient, and vigilant as well as ensure that they run issue-based campaigns devoid of violence.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Umar Bago, called on the eligible voters to come out en mass and vote all other candidates of the APC in the state and Nigeria at large.

He said citizens of the state should expect progress and development if candidates of the APC are elected in the forthcoming general elections and promised to carry women and youths along.