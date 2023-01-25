Kachikwu Tackles Presidential Candidates Over Failure To Debate Critical Issues

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has decried the refusal of some of his counterparts in the February 25 election to debate on the “myriad issues” plaguing the nation.

Kachikwu registered his displeasure in a statement on Wednesday where he expressed happiness over his return to work after two weeks of isolation due to an infection with coronavirus.

“It is a tragedy that a month to the Presidential Elections, the myriad issues that plague our nation have not been debated by the Presidential Candidates. How do we fix our economy other than just saying from consumption to production? Produce what, where and when?

“We can’t continue to deceive our youths and generality of Nigerians with cliches and nice sounding phrases. How do we solve our energy crisis? Is it okay for Nigerians to perennially queue for fuel or live in darkness in the year 2023?

“What of unemployment, housing, infrastructural deficit, security and our nationhood? When do we discuss and debate these in detail so the Nigerian people know what is at stake in this election? Our nation is in serious trouble,” the ADC presidential candidate said.

READ ALSO: Gov Bello Leads APC Campaign Flag-Off In Niger

He added that any presidential candidate who thinks he can preside over Nigeria without a clearly articulated plan on how to fix its problems from day one is dreaming.

According to Kachikwu, over 120 million poor Nigerians who carry the burden of the failures of the political class are rumbling and no one knows when the rumbling will turn into an earthquake.

He also called for the withdrawal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, from the 2023 presidential race on alleged health grounds.

While acknowledging that there is nothing wrong with being old or sick as everyone will all get old someday, the ADC flag bearer, however, said he will not accept “a candidate with significant cognitive disabilities embarrassing my nation and making a mockery of the entire political process”.

He added, “Ahmed Bola Tinubu has no business being in this race or continuing this race. He has said it is his turn and I agree: it is his turn to do the honourable thing and withdraw from this race.

“I call on his family, his party, the APC and President Buhari to prevail on him to do the right thing.”

He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible elections, saying the electoral body can’t continue to “pretend not to see the voter inducement that takes place at rallies all over the country.”