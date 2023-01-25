Kwara Declares Wednesday Public Holiday For PVC Collection

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has declared Wednesday, January 25 as public holiday to enable civil servants to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Head of Service Mrs. Susan Oluwole.

She said the approval was aimed at giving an ample time to the workers to get their PVCs from the Independent National Electoral Commission to enable them participate in the upcoming general election.

“Those yet to get their voter cards are advised to immediately do so before the expiration of the collection date,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq has sacked the Acting Provost of the College of Education, Ilorin, Dr. Jimoh Ayinla.

Before his removal, Ayinla acted as the provost for 20 months.

The governor has replaced Ayinla with the Chief Imam of the College Mosque, Dr. Shehu Jawondo.

The new provost is expected to act for three months before the appointment of a substantive provost.

Prior to his appointment, Jawondo was the Sub-Dean, School of Languages, Department of Arabic Medium.