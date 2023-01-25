Reps Urge NNPC To Ease Off Queues In Filling Stations

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited as the sole importer of petrol to urgently ease off queues in filling stations.

The House on Wednesday also urged relevant security agencies to fish out oil marketers and other economic saboteurs that may be responsible for the fuel scarcity in the country.

These resolutions were reached following a motion of urgent public importance by a legislator, Leke Abejide drawing attention to the lingering fuel crisis across the country.

The green chamber mandated the relevant House committees to investigate the matter within 48 hours and deliver a report on the situation, while the regulatory authority is to meet with the leadership of the House

Meanwhile, a bill for an act to amend the provisions of the Fire Service Act,

and make provisions for the establishment of building safety measures, regulations and penalty for default has scaled second reading in the house of representatives.

Sponsored by a member, Unyime Idem, the bill which seeks to address fire outbreaks in Nigeria, proposes a fine not exceeding one million naira or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five months or to both such fine and imprisonment for defaulters.

Another provision in the bill asserts that approval for building must only be given after thorough perusal of the submitted building plan and compliance with provision of necessary fire services prevention and management kits and supervision protocols.