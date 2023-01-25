US Declares Visa Restrictions For Anyone Who Undermines Nigeria’s Elections

The United States Government, on Wednesday, declared that people involved in undermining the electoral process in Nigeria will be slapped with visa restrictions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a tweet, said his country supports Nigeria’s democratic process and desire to uphold the rule of law.

READ ALSO: Stakeholders To Review Niger Delta Development Masterplan

“To support Nigeria’s upcoming elections, today I am announcing visa restrictions for those involved in undermining democracy in Nigeria.

“The United States supports Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law,” Blinken said.

To support Nigeria’s upcoming elections, today I am announcing visa restrictions for those involved in undermining democracy in Nigeria. The United States supports Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 25, 2023