We Will No Longer Allow Strikes And Riots Around Airport Again — FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that it will no longer permit strikes by Aviation workers around the airport, because not only does Aviation offer essential services but the act is prohibited by law.

In a chat with state house correspondents, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika stated that the FAAN Act has been assented to by President BUHARI, mandating the strict prohibition by law, and also passed by the National Assembly.

For this reason, he asserted that the Government will ensure that no essential service is disrupted by anyone no matter how aggrieved.

This is coming hours after Aviation workers under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, suspended their strike which the unions commenced on Monday, January 23.

The development, which lasted for hours, led to massive flight disruption nationwide, as the workers suspended operations over non-payment of their salaries.

The Aviation Minister further enjoined aggrieved workers to deploy other channels to resolve the issues, as the government is open to listen. He maintained that workers strike action is wrong, inhuman and not allowed.

Mr Sirika who also apologized to Nigerians for the inconvenience caused by the strike, equally disclosed that the Federal Executive Council approved contracts worth over N10 billion, for the aviation ministry.

Giving a breakdown of the contracts, Sirika revealed that they are for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Hadejia airstrip, the construction of control tower and technical building in Enugu Airport and for procurement of utility vehicles.