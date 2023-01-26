AtikuGate: Keyamo Seeks Court Order To Serve Court Documents Via Substituted Means On Atiku

He added that the retinue of security personnel and aides around the presidential candidate will make it difficult to access him.

By Emmanuella Obaje-Daniels
Updated January 26, 2023
Twitter
In this file photo taken on February 19, 2019 Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar (L) speaks with PDP Chairman of Board of Trustees Walid Jibrin as they attend an emergency National Executive Committee party meeting in Abuja ahead of rescheduled general elections. Pius Utomi EKPEI / AFP
File photo: Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar. Credit: Pius Utomi EKPEI / AFP

 

 

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mister Festus Keyamo, is seeking an order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to effect service of the originating summons and all subsequent processes, in the suit instituted against the presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, by substituted means.

READ ALSOTinubu’s Comments On Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign Not Attack On Buhari – APC

In a suit no marked FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023, Mister Keyamo is praying that the order be granted as the itinerary of Atiku Abubakar, is unpredictable at this period of campaigns and it would be difficult to locate him for the purpose of personal service.

He added that the retinue of security personnel and aides around the presidential candidate will make it difficult to access him.

More Stories