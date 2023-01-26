AtikuGate: Keyamo Seeks Court Order To Serve Court Documents Via Substituted Means On Atiku

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mister Festus Keyamo, is seeking an order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to effect service of the originating summons and all subsequent processes, in the suit instituted against the presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, by substituted means.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s Comments On Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign Not Attack On Buhari – APC

In a suit no marked FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023, Mister Keyamo is praying that the order be granted as the itinerary of Atiku Abubakar, is unpredictable at this period of campaigns and it would be difficult to locate him for the purpose of personal service.

He added that the retinue of security personnel and aides around the presidential candidate will make it difficult to access him.