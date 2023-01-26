CBN Unveils Domestic Card Scheme

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled the Nigerian national domestic card scheme.

Thursday’s move, the apex bank, added is part of efforts to reshape the country’s payment landscape.

“The domestic card scheme is expected to strengthen the national payments system and deepen the usage of electronic platforms in Nigeria,” the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele said at the virtual launch.

He maintained that the new scheme is set to provide more options for domestic consumers and promote the delivery of services in a more innovative, cost-effective, and competitive manner.

Emefiele is also assuring Nigerians that the move will bring more opportunities to integrate the informal segment of the country’s economy, reduce shadow banking and bring more people into formal financial services.

The apex bank chief lauded the Nigerian banking community for rising to the challenge of strengthening the national payments system through the implementation of a Domestic Card Scheme.

“This effort is not a quest to prevent international service providers from continuing to provide services in Nigeria,” he added.

“CBN is committed to a robust, efficient, and safe national payments system and welcomes innovation from both domestic firms and foreign investors,” he said.