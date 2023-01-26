FG Warns Criminals Against Jailbreak Attempts 

The Federal Government has issued a warning to criminals to desist from making any attempt to break into any jail across the country.

This warning was given by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while speaking at the 64th ministerial press briefing at the State House on Thursday.

According to the Minister, there have been recent attempts but many of them repelled and such individuals killed.

READ ALSO: Bomb Blast Kills 28 Herdsmen In Nasarawa

He further underlined that with their captured biometrics as well as the state of the art recreational facilities erected in the six geopolitical zones across the country, the chances of criminals successfully breaking into any facility have been significantly minimized.

He equally stated that the Ministry has deported at least 70 foreign nationals for various infractions in the last two years.

The majority of those deported, he noted, were from the Democratic Republic of Korea, Egypt, Sri Lanka among others.

Also, the interior ministry disclosed that a total of 309 Nigerians have so far renounced their citizenship in the last 16 years, with 150 Nigerians renouncing in 2022 alone.