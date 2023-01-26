Imo Govt Declares Work-Free Days For PVC Collection

The Imo State Government has declared Thursday (January 26) and Friday (January 27) work-free days to enable workers to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for the coming elections.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly Executive Council Meeting in Owerri, the state capital, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said the work-free days affect mainly Imo workers in the Civil and Public Service.

He said those involved in essential services like the banks, power and others so designated are not affected by the holidays.

He enjoined indigenes of the state to collect their PVCs and exercise their civic responsibility during the elections.