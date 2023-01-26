Newcastle’s Joelinton Fined £29,000 On Drink-Driving Charge

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton has been fined £29,000 ($36,000) and banned from driving for a year after admitting to a charge of drink driving.

The Brazilian failed a breath test in the early hours of January 12 which showed he had 43 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, above the legal limit of 35 milligrams.

Joelinton said he had drunk two glasses of wine earlier in the evening.

District Judge Paul Currer calculated the fine based on documents showing his weekly wage was £43,000.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe kept faith with the player and did not drop him after police announced he had been charged with the offence.

However, Joelinton is expected to now face further disciplinary action from the club.

The 26-year-old has been a key part of the Magpies success this season and scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Southampton in the League Cup semi-final, first leg on Tuesday.