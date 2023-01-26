My Govt Will Be For Youths And Women, Atiku Promises

Atiku Abubakar has promised a youth and women-inclusive government if elected as Nigeria’s president next month.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate made the promise on Thursday at the party’s campaign rally in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

“We want our youth to be where we are. We are here to bring you up, our youths and our woman – we are your parents – we are bringing you up so that you can succeed us,” Atiku said at the Ebonyi Township Stadium.

“We are not going to be there forever. We want you to succeed us. For you to succeed us, you must be responsible citizens. You must be hard-working youths, young men, and women. We all came from very poor backgrounds but we worked hard. If you work hard, you can be anything.

“So, our young men and women, I want to assure you that the next government of PDP is going to be a government for the youth and for the women – the men are few because you are in majority and we must recognize that and we must give you the opportunity so that you can also be able to be leaders of this country.”

It was also another opportunity to reiterate my conviction that our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig, remains the only veritable platform for the South-East to attain its dreams through the wheels of the Recover Nigeria mission. pic.twitter.com/CE9CXpWMVF — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 26, 2023

Atiku, who is a former vice president, expressed confidence that the PDP would win Ebonyi State, and also reiterated his plan to restructure the country.

“We are convinced that this state is a PDP state. And as you know, I am committed to power devolution as well as resource control, and restructuring and I know all the southeastern states have been yearning for it,” Atiku added.

“The APC abandoned the issue of restructuring. They are a very deceitful party or alliance. But we are committed to it and we mean it. So, give us the support we are going to deliver,” he said.