PDP Mourns Its Abia Governorship Candidate, Professor Ikonne

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has received with great shock the devastating news of the sudden death of the Party’s Candidate in March 11, 2023 Governorship election in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, who died early this morning at the National Hospital, Abuja.

“Alas our hearts bleed; Prof. Ikonne’s death is indeed a big blow not only to the PDP family but also to Abia State and the nation in general.

“Prof. Ikonne was an outstanding and committed member of our Party who contributed to the continued success of the PDP in Abia State and our country.

“He was a committed patriot, very brilliant academician, seasoned optometrist and excellent administrator, who gave himself to the service of his people and humanity, and for which the people of Abia State were resolved to elect him as Governor of Abia State,” the party stated.

The National Leadership of the PDP commiserated with the family of Prof. Ikonne, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the Abia State Chapter of the PDP as well as the entire people of Abia State and prayed to God to console all and grant eternal rest to the faithful departed.

The NWC called on all leaders, members and supporters of our great Party as well as the people of Abia State to remain prayerful for Prof. Ikonne’s family, the PDP and Abia State for this irreparable loss.

The NWC directed that the PDP flags at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja be flown at half-mast in mourning of the death of this “outstanding” Nigerian.