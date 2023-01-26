Police Arrests Eight Suspects For Banditry Related Offences, Robbery In Zamfara

The Zamfara state police command has arrested eight suspects for banditry related offences, criminal conspiracy, robbery and fraud.

Spokesperson of the police command, SP Mohammed Shehu while parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, said the police also recovered 15 locally fabricated firearms, 146 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition, dried leafs suspected to be Indian helm, sum N1million and one Honda Accord Vehicle as Exhibits.

He assured that the state police command under the leadership of CP Kolo Yusuf has continued to sustain its onslaught against the activities of criminal elements across the state.

According to SP Shehu, the onslaught, since its commencement had resulted in the unprecedented arrest of 250 suspects for banditry related cases as well as recovery of arms and ammunition ranging from AK 47, AK 49, rocket lunchers, RPGs, GPMGs, Lar and other calibre of sophisticated rifles.

These efforts according him, have helped tremendously in stabilizing the security of Zamfara which was hitherto worrisome and disturbing.

Shehu said police tactical operatives while on confidence building patrol along Tsafe-Munhaye in Tsafe local government, acted on intelligence report, recovered Ten locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and three locally fabricated revolver pistols.

“The gun runners on noticing Police presence, abandoned the sack containing the Arms and Ammunition and fled into the thick forest. The Police operatives while on spot search, recovered the above mentioned exhibits. Drag net has been sprayed to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.”

The Zamfara State Police operatives also arrested three suspected bandits informants in possession of dangerous drugs and other substances suspected to be Indian hemp

The suspects, Murtala Musa 26year old, Mustapha Lawala 23year old both from Kaura Namoda local government area of Zamfara state and one Sharhabilu Taju 21year old of Bungudu Local Government Area of the State

“On 24th January, 2023 Police detectives acted on intelligence report and arrested the above mentioned suspects who were both residing in Bela village under Bungudu LGA. The suspects before their arrest were part of criminal syndicate that gave information to Bandits and also supplied all form of dried leaves suspected to be Indian helm and other dangerous drugs. Their actions have continued to aggrevate Attacks, Kidnapping and killing of innocent people of Bungudu, Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji LGAs by the bandits.”

Three suspected fraudsters who specialize in defrauding bank customers at various ATM machines in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states were also apprehended by Police in Zamfara

“On 24th January 2023, Police detectives acted based on complain by one Abubakar Lawali ‘M’ of Talata Mafara LGA. That on same date, while at the Zenith Bank ATM Gallery Talata branch, the above mentioned suspects conspired and defrauded him the sum of one million Naira (#1, 000,000) by withdrawing same from his account through a POS operator via his ATM Card.”

He added that “According to the complainant, the suspects succeeded in their action when they offered to help him to make withdrawal when he could not make the transactions due to network problem. They collected his ATM card and decietfully withdrew the money from POS operator. In the course of interrogation, all the suspects confessed to the crime and further stated how they carried out similar fraud at different banks in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara States respectively. The sum of One Million Naira (#1, 000,000) cash belonging to the complainant and a suspected Honda Accord Anaconda Vehicle were recovered from them as exhibits. Discreet investigation is in progress with a view to arresting other members of their gang and charge them to court for prosecution.”

The police in Zamfara State also apprehended a 46-year-old Ali Abdullahi in Kaduna State and one Gadafi Abdullahi 32year old for criminal conspiracy, Kidnapping, cattle rusting, culpable homicide and other criminal activities

SP Shehu said suspects will be charged to Court for prosecution as soon as investigation is completed.