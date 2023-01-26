Reps Furious As Emefiele Shuns Invitation Again

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, once again failed to honour invitation of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee which is investigating the scarcity of the new naira notes.

A visibly angry Chairman of the Committee, Ado Doguwa, berated the apex bank governor for disregarding the invitation for the second day and not even sending a representative.

According to him, the CBN had on Wednesday written to the committee stating that the initial 24-hour notice was too short and today wrote to inform the House that the Emefiele has not returned to the country after travelling out of the country with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The committee chairman said the committee does not believe the excuse of the apex bank.

He said the committee will recommend to the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila to proceed with the issuance of a warrant of arrest on the CBN governor.

Earlier, Gbajabiamila threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on Emefiele and some bank directors over their collective refusal to honour an invite by the green chamber over scarcity of three newly designed naira notes.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement on Thursday, said the bank chiefs, by shunning the invitation of the House, insulted the authority and prerogatives of the people’s parliament, adding that it is unacceptable.