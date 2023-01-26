Tinubu Accuses PDP Of Sabotaging Fuel Supply To Blackmail FG

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sabotaging fuel supply in the county to blackmail the Federal Government.

Several parts of Nigeria are experiencing fuel scarcity with queues snaking into streets in some areas. The price of the product has also jumped across the country.

But Tinubu has pinned it on the main opposition party, accusing the PDP of “creating queues” for the product across Nigeria.

“We are not the same thing as the poverty development party. They developed poverty, they met good account. For 16 years they did not remember our gas pipelines,” he said Thursday during the APC presidential campaign rally in Makurdi, Benue State.

“They are what I called yesterday, the saboteurs. They issued PMS and petroleum products licenses to themselves, to their supporters, and to their sympathisers. They changed the course and they started creating queues. They started blackmailing the government. We are saying PDP, enough is enough.”

Asides from that, he accused the PDP of not fixing the country’s power sector, claiming the party squandered resources meant to handle such.

He, however, promised to introduce student loans if elected as Nigeria’s president next year.

Tinubu urged the gathering to “vote for your progress on February 25. I am assuring you all our students once you elect me we will establish students loans. We will not be bothered by the noise makers. We will give you education”.

His comments came in the wake of a similar one he made in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday where he blamed saboteurs for the lingering fuel crisis in Nigeria.

The former Lagos State governor also claimed the same set of persons is behind the scarcity of the new naira notes.