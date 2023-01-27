2023: Abia State Will Have A Governor From Minority Party – Mascot Uzor-Kalu

The governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Mascot Orji-Kalu, says a minority party will win the Abia State governorship election coming up in March.

Mascot, a younger brother to a former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor-Kalu, said this will be made possible by the infighting and instability within the two big parties the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The PDP, which is the ruling party in the state just lost its governorship candidate Prof. Uche Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja, however, Orji-Kalu said it will be difficult for the party to produce a unified candidate within the stipulated 14-day period.

READ ALSO: Failure Of 2023 Elections Will Set Democracy Back, Says Wike

“Abia is so polarized that the two big parties are not in play for the governorship. They have legal issues, they have candidacy issues and as you said, rest in peace professor Ikonne, with this now it’s a new tussle they have to present a new candidate in 14 days according to the INEC guideline.

“They are so broken up; can they come together and produce one unified candidate? That we very much doubt, so Abia State will have a governor from the minority party,” Uzor-Kalu said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

He noted that even though PDP remains a strong party in the state, the fact that they are currently a “broken Party” will open things up for a minority party to emerge victorious in the governorship election in March.

On the growing profile of another candidate from a minority party, Alex Otti of the Labour Party, Uzor-Kalu said he is not afraid of Otti, adding that he has an edge over the Labour Party flag bearer because Abia people prefer a younger person as their next governor.

“Alex is not feared by anybody, he is an economist and I am an economist. So I am not afraid of Alex. Both of us were once in APC and we left APC because of the things we foresaw in APC. He moved to Labour and I moved to Action Peoples Party.

“He’s doing his campaign, I’m doing mine but the odds favour me because the Abia people want a younger person, a more aggressive person, somebody who is different,” the APP candidate said.