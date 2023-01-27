Deaths In Road Traffic Crashes Rose 29% In 2022, Says FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps says the number of deaths in road crashes across the country increased by 29 percent in 2022.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the Corp Marshal of the FRSC, Dauda Ali-Biu, said the traffic-related fatalities increased from 291 in 2021 to 381 in 2022.

Ali-Biu also put the number of highway crashes last year at 626 in 2022, as opposed to 544 in 2021, indicating a 15 percent increase.

The Corps, he added, is determined to bring down the curve of road crashes if only motorists will desist from flagrant violations of traffic regulations.