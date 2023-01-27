Deaths In Road Traffic Crashes Rose 29% In 2022, Says FRSC

The Corps is determined to bring down the curve of road crashes if only motorists will desist from flagrant violations of traffic regulations, Ali-Biu says.

By Paul Nwachukwu
Updated January 27, 2023
Twitter
FRSC officials are seen clearing an accident scene along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road in Borno State on November 22, 2022.

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps says the number of deaths in road crashes across the country increased by 29 percent in 2022.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the Corp Marshal of the FRSC, Dauda Ali-Biu, said the traffic-related fatalities increased from 291 in 2021 to 381 in 2022.

Ali-Biu also put the number of highway crashes last year at 626 in 2022, as opposed to 544 in 2021, indicating a 15 percent increase.

The Corps, he added, is determined to bring down the curve of road crashes if only motorists will desist from flagrant violations of traffic regulations.

More Stories