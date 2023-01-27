Elections: Alex Otti Promises Light Rail For Cargo, Farm Produce In Abia

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Alex Otti, has said if elected, his administration will construct a functional light rail system for easy movement of goods and agricultural products.

Otti made the promise on Friday during an address to supporters in the Ikwuano LGA of the state, saying the rail would connect the entire 17 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

The LP candidate met with stakeholders in the area as well as party supporters to seek their support in the March 11th election in Abia.

He told the crowd that he had started consulting with Chinese investors on the light rail project, adding that the plan has been documented in his manifesto.

According to him, having all the LGAs in the state connected by rail is one of the first things he will do if elected as it will help transportation of agricultural products across the state.

He expressed regret over the deplorable state of roads, health facilities, infrastructure, and education, in the state.

In their separate remarks, the LP candidate for House of Representatives, Obi Aguacha, and a community leader, Chinedu Friday, expressed confidence that Otti would deliver on the job, describing him as the best candidate.