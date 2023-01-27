I See My Son’s Death As Test From God – Gov Sule

Barely a day after losing his son, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, says he sees the tragic death of Hassan as a test from God.

His 36-year-old son died on Thursday night after a brief illness. Hassan was buried on Friday in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Receiving condolences on Friday at the palace of his father, the Sarkin Gudi, HRH Alhaji Sule Bawa, in Akwanga LGA, the Governor said from the experiences he had gathered from the Holy Qu’ran, God promised to test the faith of every believer.

“I see this as a test from God. I was the person consoling somebody that lost his 9 children and 70 cows yesterday, and today God decided to test me, to see whether I was sincere in consoling that bereaved father,” he stated.

He described his late son as a calm, disciplined and obedient young man, who treated his siblings equally and with mutual respect.

“He grew up carrying all his siblings along. It’s only God that has the power to take him away. He was the one taking decisions on our businesses. He is always on hand to advise me on what next to do, saying my schedule will not allow me to run any business.

“God took him away to test my resilience and faith. God didn’t seek my advice when he gave Hassan to me and he will not seek my advice when he takes him away,” the Governor added.

The late Hassan got married to his first wife, Silifat, in June.