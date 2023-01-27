Lassa Fever Kills Three In Edo As Total Cases Top 107

Edo State has recorded 10 new cases of Lassa Fever, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 107.

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City on Friday, said the state also confirmed three more deaths from the disease, raising the fatality figure to 13.

“We have confirmed 10 more cases of Lassa fever in Edo with three new deaths, raising the number of confirmed cases in the state to 107 and fatalities to 13,” she stated,” she added.

“With the steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from the disease, there is a need for increased collaboration among all stakeholders to bolster the government’s efforts at containing the disease.”

She said the 107 confirmed cases were recorded in 11 local government areas of the state, reiterating the need for residents to comply with all guidelines against the spread of the disease so as to remain healthy and protected from Lassa fever.

Akoria also stated that 40 persons are currently on admission at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), noting that the patients, including 26 adults and 14 children, are receiving medical care and responding to treatment.

“While the government is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of Lassa fever across all Edo communities, including improving sensitization campaigns, as well as surveillance and response activities, we urge everyone to be aware and take responsibility to work with the Ministry of Health and other partners, observe preventive measures and report early symptoms suspected to be malaria or any other illnesses that present like malaria,” she said.

Decrying the alarming rate of infections in various local government areas of the state, the Commissioner said that Etsako West, Esan West, and Esan North East are the most affected LGAs with 40, 28, and 21 confirmed cases respectively.

She added that the 13 deaths recorded in the state are spread among Etsako West (4); Esan NE (4); Esan West (2); Etsako East (2) and Oredo LGA (1).