No New CP In Lagos, Alabi Still In Charge, Says Hundeyin

No new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to Lagos, the State Police Command said on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement, amid reports that a new CP has taken over the command.

READ ALSO: Only Leaders Who Understand The Problems Will Deliver A New Nigeria – Obi

According to him, the command had been inundated with requests for clarification on the status of the commissioner of police in the state.

“We wish to state categorically that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State is still CP Abiodun Alabi,” he stated.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no Commissioner of Police has been posted to Lagos State. Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard fake news making the rounds that a new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to Lagos State Police Command.

“It is hoped that this clarification would halt the barrage of calls to officers of the command which has resulted in needless distraction and waste of valuable time.

“The Lagos State Police Command will keep residents and the good people of the state updated whenever the need arises.”