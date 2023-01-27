PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Signs 2023 Appropriation Bill For Lagos State

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated January 27, 2023
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle), signing the 2023 Appropriation bill into law, flanked by Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat (left); Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN (second left); Chairman, Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation, Gbolahan Yishua (second right); and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube (right) on Friday, January 27th, 2023.

 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday signed the state’s 2023 Appropriation Bill into law.

The signing was held at the Conference Room of Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

Others in attendance were the Chairman, Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation, Gbolahan Yishua; and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube.

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and Chairman, State House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation, Gbolahan Yishua during the signing the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law on Friday, January 27th, 2023.

 

L-R: Secretary to the State Government, Folasade Jaji; Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, State House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation, Gbolahan Yishua; and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube during the signing of the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law on Friday, January 27th, 2023.

 

