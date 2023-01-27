US To Host 2024 Copa America

The announcement is part of a series of new collaborations between the North and South American confederations including club and women’s team joint competitions.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said the two organisations wanted to see “more and better competitions and for football and its values to grow and strengthen throughout the hemisphere. Without a doubt, both confederations believe in big, and we will work with this orientation”.

READ ALSO: Everton Not For Sale, Says Moshiri

Three CONCACAF nations, the United States, Mexico and Canada, are jointly hosting the 2026 World Cup and holding a 16-team tournament two years prior is seen as the perfect appetizer for fans and test for organising bodies.

The Copa America in 2024 also ensure that the three host nations, who qualify automatically for the expanded 48-team World Cup will have additional competitive games in preparation.

The United States previously hosted a special centenary Copa America edition in 2016 also featuring CONCACAF teams.

The six CONCACAF national teams will have to qualify for the Copa America through the 2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League competition.

The 2024 Copa America was originally expected to be hosted by Ecuador but they opted against taking on the tournament.

CONCACAF also said that in 2024 it would organise a ‘Final Four’ style competition featuring the top four club teams from the two regions.

The four participating clubs, two from each confederation, will qualify through existing CONMEBOL and CONCACAF club competitions.

There will also be new collaboration in women’s football with CONCACAF inviting the four best teams from South America to play in the new CONCACAF W Gold Cup in 2024.

That tournament will also be held in the United States and will feature Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay.

“This is a partnership to support the ongoing growth of men’s and women’s football in CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, and will truly be of mutual benefit to both Confederations,” said Victor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF.

“Working hand in hand with CONMEBOL, we will deliver elite competitions that will provide more opportunities for our federations, and that we know passionate fans want to see,” he added.