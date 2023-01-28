Atiku Pledges To Reopen All Land Borders As He Campaigns In Kebbi State

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mister Atiku Abubakar has pledged to reopen Nigeria’s borders that were closed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the pledge at the party’s presidential campaign in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital on Saturday.

“I promise you that I will open the borders that have been closed. I am more knowledgeable on border issues than all the other presidential candidates,” Atiku told the gathering at the Filu Su Kuwa.

“The borders would foster trade and investment between Nigeria and her neighbouring countries. Nobody must stop us from trading with our neighbours.”

Today, at our rally in Birnin Kebbi, I told the crowd that our Recover Nigeria mission entails ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerians, promoting innovation in agriculture, enabling trans-border trade and making sure that prosperity returns to Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/bl16f9ybqw — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 28, 2023

Atiku also assured the people that if he is elected president, he will tackle the security challenges in the country to promote agricultural activities.

At the rally, the former governor of Adamawa State Mister Bindow Jibrilla, and a former Director of Civil Society in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Naja’atu Mohammed were officially received into the PDP.