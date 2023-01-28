NIPOST Workers To Embark On Strike, Seek FG Intervention

Workers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) staff are threatening to embark on industrial action from Monday, January 30th over alleged abandonment by the Federal Government.

The protesting staff urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene before the industrial action commences.

The General Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies, Ayo Olorunfemi, led the protest on Friday.

According to Olorunfemi, several staff of the service have not been receiving any form of capital funding from Federal Government in the last 15 years.

He also asked the government to beam its searchlight on the finances of the agency.