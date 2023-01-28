Police ‘Neutralise’ 13-year-old Palestinian Boy Behind New Gun Attack In Jerusalem

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy was the assailant in a shooting that wounded two people, a father and son, in east Jerusalem on Saturday, Israeli police said.

The attack occurred hours after a Palestinian gunman killed seven outside a synagogue in one of the deadliest such attacks in years.

Police said the suspect was “neutralised” following the latest gun attack in the Silwan neighbourhood, just outside Jerusalem’s old, walled city.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency response service identified the victims as two men, aged 47 and 23, both with “gunshot wounds to their upper body”. It did not identify those involved.

Police had earlier announced 42 arrests in connection with Friday’s synagogue attack.

The mass shooting unfolded as a 21-year-old resident of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem drove up to the synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighbourhood and opened fire during the Jewish Sabbath.

The bloodshed, which unfolded on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marked another dramatic escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It came a day after one of the deadliest army raids in the occupied West Bank in roughly two decades, as well as rocket fire from militants in the Gaza Strip and Israeli retaliatory air strikes.

There have widespread calls to de-escalate the spiralling violence, but tensions are rising.

Crowds shouted “Death to Arabs” as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the scene of the synagogue attack late Friday.

Palestinians also held spontaneous rallies to celebrate the killings, in Gaza and across the West Bank, including in Ramallah where large crowds swarmed the streets chanting and waving Palestinian flags.

Several Arab nations that have ties with Israel– including Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates — condemned the synagogue shooting.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah, one of Israel’s most prominent foes, praised the attack as “heroic”, voicing “absolute support for all the steps taken by the Palestinian resistance factions”.

– Dozens arrested –

The gunman at the synagogue was shot dead by police during a shootout that followed a brief car chase after the attack.

There has been no indication that he had prior involvement in militant activity or was a member of an established Palestinian armed group.

“The Jerusalem District Police and border police fighters arrested 42 suspects — some of them from the terrorist’s (immediate) family, relatives and (neighbours)”, a police statement said.

“The police will thoroughly examine the connection between each of the arrested suspects and the terrorist who carried out the attack, as well as the extent of their knowledge and/or involvement,” it added.

In a separate statement, police said the force had been placed on the “highest level” of alert following the attack.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem following the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestinians claim the area as the capital of their future state.

Israel’s police chief Kobi Shabtai called the shooting “one of the worst attacks (Israel) has encountered in recent years.”

– Escalating violence –

Nine people had been killed Thursday in what Israel described as a “counter-terrorism” operation in the Jenin refugee camp.

It was one of the deadliest Israeli army raids in the occupied West Bank since the second intifada, or Palestinian uprising, of 2000 to 2005.

Israel said Islamic Jihad operatives were the target.

Islamic Jihad and Hamas both vowed to retaliate, later firing several rockets at Israeli territory.

Most of the rockets were intercepted by Israeli air defences. The military responded with strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza.

There were no injuries reported on either side, but Gaza’s armed groups vowed further action.

After the synagogue shooting, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the attack proved “the resistance knows how to find the appropriate response” to Israeli “crimes”.

Washington had announced Thursday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel next week to Israel and the Palestinian territories, where he would push for an “end to the cycle of violence”.

A US State Department spokesman confirmed on Friday that the visit would go ahead and said Blinken would discuss “steps to be taken to de-escalate tensions”.

At least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians were killed across Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2022, the majority in the West Bank, according to an AFP tally from official sources.