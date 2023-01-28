Tribunal Ruling: PDP Supporters Protest In Osun As Party Rejects Judgement

Some major roads in Osogbo and Ilesa, Osun State, were on Saturday blocked by some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who were protesting Friday’s sacking of incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The protesters, who prevented vehicular movement along Osogbo/Ikirun Road, also blocked Gbongan/Osogbo Road and prevented commercial motorcyclists from engaging in their daily routine within the town.

In Osogbo, the protesters blocked the popular Oke Fia Junction, blocking the free flow of vehicular movement.

Also In Ilesa, the popular Roundabout was blocked to traffic, forcing commuters to take alternative routes to their various destinations

Other major towns in the state also held similar protests, calling on the governor to ensure he regains his mandate from the appellate court.

PDP Rejects Ruling

Meanwhile, the PDP has rejected the sacking of Governor Adeleke by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

“The judgment of the Tribunal is contrary to the will of the people of Osun State which was expressed by the overwhelming votes cast for our Party and Candidate at the election,” the PDP said in a statement by its spokesman Debo Ologunagba.

It insisted that the July 2022 poll was widely adjudged to be “free, fair, transparent and clearly won by the PDP and our candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke in confirmation of the wishes and aspirations of the people.

“The will of the people of Osun State as expressed by electing Governor Adeleke must be respected. As a law-abiding Party, the PDP will explore all available legal means to restore the victory of our Party.”