APC Remains Best Hope For More Prosperous Nigeria – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said that his party remains the best hope for a more prosperous Nigeria.

He stated this on Saturday in Gusau during the APC rally in the state capital.

“The APC remains the best and only hope for a more prosperous and peaceful nation,” a statement issued by the Tinubu Media Office and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, quoted the ex-Lagos governor as saying.

“Do not let those others fool you into returning to the past where you had no hope and had no say regarding the life you shall live and the future you shall enter.”

Tinubu dismissed rumours of disagreement between him and President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the latter’s support is unalloyed and enduring.

The APC presidential candidate also promised to leverage the state’s agrarian potential to tackle her developmental challenges.

While commending Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, for his efforts in tackling the security challenges in the state, Tinubu stressed that he alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima, had what it would take to restore peace not only in Zamfara but across the nation as a whole.

The presidential hopeful called on the people of Zamfara State to reject opposition candidates.

He added, “Their vision for Nigeria is the vision of one who cannot see. They seek to enrich themselves by making you poor. They want to eat everything so that you might go hungry. They want to own everything but leave you with nothing.

“We stand here today to affirm that our vision for a greater Nigeria will triumph over their blind vision for a broken Nigeria. Remember; where there is blind vision, there is also blind ambition.

“We will not allow their selfish games to overtake you. The President has done his part to free Nigeria from their mean grip. Now, we must do our part by freeing you from the selfish plans they have for you and our beloved land.”