Buhari Tackled Problems Others Ran From – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he tackled problems previous leaders ran away from.

Tinubu who spoke at the APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Saturday, said President Buhari has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

“He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied,” a statement issued by the Tinubu Media Office and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, quoted the ex-Lagos governor as saying.

“I have said this before and will say it again now; when the true history of this moment is written, the President shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation.”

He also dismissed rumours of disagreement between him and the President, saying the latter’s support is unalloyed and enduring.

The APC presidential candidate also promised to leverage the state’s agrarian potentials to tackle her developmental challenges.

He commended Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, for his efforts in tackling the security challenges in the state.

Tinubu stressed that he alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima, had what it would take to restore peace not only in Zamfara but across the nation as a whole.

The presidential hopeful called on the people of Zamfara State to reject opposition candidates.

“Their vision for Nigeria is the vision of one who cannot see. They seek to enrich themselves by making you poor. They want to eat everything so that you might go hungry. They want to own everything but leave you with nothing.

“We stand here today to affirm that our vision for a greater Nigeria will triumph over their blind vision for a broken Nigeria. Remember; where there is blind vision, there is also blind ambition.

“We will not allow their selfish games to overtake you. The President has done his part to free Nigeria from their mean grip. Now, we must do our part by freeing you from the selfish plans they have for you and our beloved land,” he added.