Gunmen Kill Three Policemen At Ebonyi-Enugu Border Checkpoint

Gunmen have killed three policemen during an attack at the border checkpoint along the Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who drove in two Sienna buses, struck the checkpoint late Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi State, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone interview on Sunday.

Although he didn’t give further details about what transpired, the attack left another officer injured.

The victim who was shot in the leg is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Gunmen have been unleashing terror in Ebonyi and other South-Eastern states of recent, attacking security operatives and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Saturday’s attack is the latest in the series of deadly attacks on the police and other security agencies in the South-east.

Last December, gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in Abakaliki, killing a police officer.

The gunmen stormed the checkpoint on a motorcycle on December 5, 2022 and opened fire on the police operatives. The situation forced operatives to return the fire, which led to a shoot-out.

A week earlier, suspected arsonists set ablaze the INEC office in Iboko, a community in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The Federal Government has accused Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.