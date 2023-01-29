How I Will Tackle Youth Unemployment In Lagos – LP Gov Candidate

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has promised to provide employability skills to young people to tackle the problem of youth unemployment in the state.

Speaking at ThePlatform debate for governorship candidates in the state on Sunday, Rhodes-Vivour said that contrary to the notion that unemployed youths are lazy, many of them actually want jobs to earn a decent living.

“They want jobs, so we are going to ensure that we give them employability skills and domicile these skills at the local governments,” he said.

The LP candidate said he would deliver about 160 kilometres rail network in four years, which according to him, will help to decentralise development in Lagos as centralization of development is one of the major problems in the development in the state.

On road safety concerns and enforcement of traffic laws, he said if elected, he won’t condone the ‘agbero system’ which he said has created a lot of safety hazards in the state.

Also speaking on health, Rhodes-Vivour said he would focus on preventive medicine and primary health care, partner with non-governmental organisations and educate the citizenry on how to access healthcare.

On his plans on flood and waste management issues in the state, the LP candidate expressed the need to unbundle the water corporation system, have a wet land protection plan, and recycle waste to generate alternative source of energy.