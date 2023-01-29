I Will Convert ‘Area Boys’ To Positive Tools In Lagos – Jandor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran also known as Jandor has promised to convert street louts popularly known as ‘area boys’ in the state into positive tools.

He said doing this will help to improve security around corridors where there are garages and the whole state at large.

“I have said it over and over again; I can convert them (area boys) to be tools but a positive one for that matter, especially the ones we handed our motor parks to in the name of garage. You will observe that whenever there is traffic in that corridor you will see people going to rob our people within that corridor.

“So, I will say to whomever that is in charge of that garage that the day I see anybody robbing people in this corridor that is the day I am going to take the garage away from you. You will see that they will sit up because they are making money in that garage, they wouldn’t want to lose that. That is one tool we can convert them to,” Jandor said during ThePlatform debate for Lagos governorship candidates on Sunday.

The PDP candidate also said that he will introduce what he called intelligentsia community policing. He said that this will help the government to get information from people from every corner of the state and take action on them to prevent security breakdowns.

He added in other to ensure that this idea works, he will ensure to build trust with the people to assure them that whatever information they provide to the government will be acted upon.

Jandor noted that the best way to tackle insecurity in the state is to go preventive as against running after the criminals when crimes happen. He added that with the right information at the right time, the government can always step in to prevent any form of insecurity.

On traffic congestion in the state, the PDP flag bearer said some of the areas where there are traffic bottlenecks don’t require infrastructural renewal but requires government’s will.

He said that many intersections that witness constant traffic jams only need to be cleared and traffic will flow freely, adding that all the intersections in Lekki-Epe Expressway need to have flyovers and that he will do it if elected the governor.

Jandor also promised to partner with the 5,000 registered private schools in the state, churches, and mosques to ensure that the number of out-of-school children is reduced, adding that he would automate the process of getting bed spaces at general hospitals in the state.