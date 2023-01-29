Naira Swap: Kano Now Ready To Receive Buhari, Says Ganduje 

Hours after advising President Muhammadu Buhari against going ahead with his scheduled visit to Kano State on Monday, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has reneged, stating that the state is now prepared to receive him.

The governor made the disclosure to correspondents after he led a delegation of critical stakeholders from the state to meet President Buhari in his country home in Daura, Katsina State today.

“We are very much ready to receive him (Buhari) and we have a lot for him to commission including federal government projects and state government projects. They are state-of-the-art projects,” he said, when asked whether the state was prepared to host Buhari on Monday.

Earlier in an interactive session, Ganduje with critical stakeholders including scholars, legislators, political leaders and business community in the state, revealed that his government had requested the President to postpone the trip, saying that the state was deeply concerned about the hardship principally induced by the ongoing cash swap from old to redesigned notes.

He said his earlier decision was taken to avoid any unforeseen circumstance.