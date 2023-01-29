NPFL: Lobi Stars Scale Bayelsa United Hurdle With 3-0 Win

Three second half goals were all Lobi stars of Makurdi required to claim the maximum points against Bayelsa United in the Nigerian Professional Footbal League on Sunday.

Newly recruited Kumaga Suur was the hero for the day scoring a brace within ten minutes to pave way for Lobi victory at the Zaria Road Stadium in Jos.

Suur’s two strikes from close range were the efforts of Atule Samuel with assists from pull outs that resulted in the goals.

Umar Abubakar added the icing on the cake with a sublime strike with six minutes remaining to seal victory for the Makurdi side.

Kumaga Suur recruited from an amateur side of Konshisha united has scored three goals so far for Lobi Stars since the beginning of the season and promising to be a threat to opposing defenders in the professional league.

The victory places Lobi Stars second in the Group B log with nine points trailing Rivers United with ten points from four games.