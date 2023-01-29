Sanwo-Olu Pulls Out Of #ThePlatform Gov Debate

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has pulled out of the ThePlatform debate for governorship candidates in the state.

The governor, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and who is seeking re-election, pulled out of the debate held on Sunday because he did not want to share the stage with an unnamed contestant, said the moderator of the debate, Victor Oladokun.

Supporters of a certain party were allegedly found in broad daylight firing gunshots at supporters of another party in the Surulere area of the state over the weekend.

“On account of this incident which has already gone viral, Governor Sanwo-Olu through his spokesman, announced yesterday (Saturday) that the governor will be pulling out of the debate because he won’t want to share the stage with a particular candidate whose supporters allegedly carried out the attack,” the moderator said.

Participants at the debate include Olufunso Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) and Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Responding to the allegation against his party, Adediran said his supporters won’t shoot at the people they campaign to at the Surulere area of the state, warning all his loyalists to desist from all forms of electoral violence.