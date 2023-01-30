Channels TV, LSE Launch ‘The Climb’ Podcast

The Channels Media Group and the Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa (FLIA) in the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) have launched a first-of-its-kind youth-centered podcast collaboration tagged “The Climb Podcast”.

The Podcast is designed to tell extraordinary stories of youths across Africa, and African youths in the diaspora, in a bid to celebrate their achievements and encourage greater youth participation in the growth and development of the African continent.

The Climb Podcast is a 20-30 minute long story-shaped podcast production published fortnightly across all podcast-sharing platforms across the world. Set to expert narration, riveting music and surreal ambiance sounds, each episode of the podcast will feature a remarkable young African telling their story and celebrating the giant strides of youths across the continent and in the diaspora.

For Channels Media Group, the partnership is the manifestation of a long-term vision to provide the youths of Africa with a great platform to tell their stories.

According to Dr. John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Media Group, “We as change-makers in the broadcast industry is delighted to team up with the London School of Economics and Political

“Science to birth this project, and we are confident that its impact will reverberate around the world.’’

Similarly, according to Mr. Firoz Lalji, founder of the Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa in the London School of Economics and Political Science “Building on our Programme for African Leadership (PfAL), LSE is proud to embark on this pioneering co-production with Channels TV to tell the stories of some extraordinary young Africans to inspire a generation of future leaders”.

For further information, please contact:

Kingsley Uranta

Assistant General Manager Operations

Channels Media Group

[email protected]

+2348033042013

Tosin Adebisi

Senior Programme Manager, Programme for African Leadership,

Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa (FLIA)

London School of Economics and Political Science.

Note to Editors.

About The Channels Media Group.

Channels Media Group is the umbrella organization made up of Channels Television, IDS Africa, Channels Academy, and other subsidiaries. Channels Television is a prominent member of the group. It is an international, multiple award-winning television station known for producing and broadcasting quality television programmes, which are transmitted to over 40 million viewers in

Africa and around the world.

Founded in 1995 by Dr. John Momoh, OON, Channels TV is propelled by professionalism and enterprise rooted in integrity, authenticity, originality, innovation, and relevance. The station was voted 2014 “Best TV station in Africa” (African Achievers Awards Trust) and is a 15-time winner of Best TV Station in Nigeria an award endowed by the Nigerian Media Merit Award Trust thereby

making Channels Television “the Station of the decade”.

With over 13 million followers and subscribers on social media, Channels Television is the convergence leader in news media broadcast in Africa, and the first television station in Nigeria to establish firm co-production partnerships with global media giants such as BBC, DW, and Voice of America. In addition to correspondents and bureaus located in strategic countries, its international channel, “Channels24” can be received all over the United Kingdom on the Sky bouquet Channels 518 and on Channesl24 applications. For more information visit www.channelstv.com

About the Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa (FLIA) – London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

The Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa (FLIA) focuses on engagement with Africa through cutting edge research, teaching, and public events, strengthening LSE’s long-term commitment to placing Africa at the heart of understanding and debates on global issues.

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is an internationally

renowned university specialising in the social sciences. Its expertise spans a wide range of disciplines from economics, politics, and law, to sociology, health policy, accounting, and finance. As one of the most international universities in the world, the School’s diversity of people, ideas, and interests make it an exciting centre for research, teaching, and public engagement.

Established in 1895, the original vision of LSE as ‘a community of people and ideas, founded to know the causes of things, for the betterment of society’ remains true to this day. It continues to use its research-led expertise to influence governments, NGOs, businesses, and others to help tackle the world’s most pressing problems. For more information visit lse.ac.uk