Lagos Accident: Sanwo-Olu Directs Trial Of Truck Owner, Driver

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed that the driver and owner of the truck involved in an accident that claimed nine lives in the Ojuelegba area of the state on Sunday be probed.

The governor, who urged the police to speed up investigation into the tragic incident, also directed the Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to meet to find a lasting solution to the menace of falling trucks.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on Monday, the governor as well directed that all the laws governing the operations of trucks and related vehicles be enforced with more vigour and diligence.

Describing the Sunday incident as one too many, Sanwo-Olu said it showed the irresponsibility of owners and drivers of such articulated vehicles who under the law should care for other road users.

Reiterating its zero tolerance for large containers that fall off trucks and injure or kill citizens, who are going about their lawful businesses, the state government disclosed that the driver (Sodiq Okanlawon) and the owner (Wasiu Lekan) of a container which killed three people on the 26th July, 2020, on Oshodi/Apapa Expressway, Ilasamaja, were prosecuted and convicted on the 28th February, 2022, and sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Okikiolu Ighile.

The government vowed to in a similar manner, ensure that the driver and the owner of the truck involved in the Sunday incident are put on trial for the needless death of citizens with hope that it will send a strong message to all those who have no regard for other people’s lives.

Nine persons died in the Ojuelegba accident on Sunday when a container fell off a truck in motion and collapsed on a mini-bus.

The state government, while commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives, prayed that The Almighty console them and grant them the strength to go through this difficult time.