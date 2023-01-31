18-Year-Old Akinsanmiro Joins Inter Milan From Remo Stars

Midfielder, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, has completed his move to Italian giants, Inter Milan.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by his club, Remo Stars.

The club said the teenager – who is an academy product of the club – signed a four-year deal with the Italian side.

It is, however, unclear the transfer fee earned from the sale as it wasn’t declared.

“The teenager who is an academy product of the club has signed a four-year deal.

“He was part of the team that helped Remo Stars gain promotion from the Nigeria National League to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the 2020/2021 season.

“He also featured in the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League.

“Most notably, Ebenezer featured for the academy team, Beyond Limits in The Creative Championship and Viareggio Cup World Football Tournament.”

The teenager joins the list of Nigerians like Christian Obodo, Taiye Taiwo, Seyi Olajengbesi, Obinna Nsofor and Ederson Echiejile to have earned a rare move to the top European Leagues from the Nigeria Professional League (NPFL).