Emir Of Dutse Nuhu Sunusi II Is Dead

The Emir Of Dutse, the capital city of Jigawa State, Nuhu Muhammadu Sunusi II is dead.

The first-class traditional ruler in the North Western part of Nigeria and a former Chancellor of Sokoto State University died after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru has expressed his condolences on the passing of the monarch.

In a statement, the governor described the late Emir as a “true leader and a respected figure in the community, known for his wisdom, compassion, and dedication to the well-being of his people”.

He also recognised the late Emir’s contributions to the growth and development of Dutse and the positive impact he had on the community.

The governor offered his thoughts and prayers to the late Emir’s family and loved ones during this difficult time and said that the late Emir’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched.

“May the soul of the late Emir rest in peace and may the memories of his life bring comfort and solace to those he leaves behind,” the statement concluded.