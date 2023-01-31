Buhari’s In-law Flags Off Gov Campaign In Kaduna Under ADP

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, Sani Shaaban has flagged off his governorship electioneering campaign on the platform African Democratic Party (ADP).

Speaking during the campaign rally held at Tashan Yari in the Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the former member of the House of Representatives described the present condition of Kaduna State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) as pitiable, and therefore, promised to rebuild the state through agricultural revival, youth and women empowerment and above all reuniting the people.

In their remarks, the Kaduna State ADP Chairman and other speakers, described the party as the game changer to APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), even as they ask the people to vote for Shaaban as a solution to their problems.

Expressing dissatisfaction over what he describes as the lack of good governance in Kaduna state, Shaaban informed the people that their problems will be over if elected.

He also promised to tackle insecurity through youth and women empowerment as well as revamping agriculture and other sectors of the economy if elected into office.