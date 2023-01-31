Deadline Day: Bayern Munich Sign Man City’s Cancelo On Loan

Bayern Munich have signed Portugal wing-back Joao Cancelo on loan until the end of the season from Manchester City, the German club confirmed on Tuesday.
Bayern have an option to buy the Portuguese defender for a reported 70 million euros ($75 million) at the end of the season.
Our new number 2️⃣2️⃣ 🔴⚪#MiaSanMia #ServusJoão pic.twitter.com/02v3aiJtKC
— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) January 31, 2023
Cancelo, who has scored seven times in 41 appearances for Portugal, arrived in Munich on Monday and completed a medical on Tuesday morning.