Lassa Fever: NCDC Confirms 37 Deaths In Three Weeks

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed the death of 37 persons from Lassa Fever in the first three weeks of 2023.

In its Lassa Fever Situation Report published on Tuesday, the centre noted that the number of deaths represents 15.1 percent of the 244 confirmed cases in 16 states across 50 local government areas (LGAs).

According to the NCDC, for week three, 18 deaths (13.1 percent) were recorded out of 137 confirmed cases in 37 LGAs of 14 states.

#Lassafeverinfo Our latest Lassa Fever Situation Report has been published on our website (week 3). This week's situation report and that of previous weeks can be downloaded via https://t.co/bJgujjWswf pic.twitter.com/9MpcNbMzcL — NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 31, 2023

“Seventy-nine (79%) of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo and Bauchi) while 21% were reported from 13 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases. Of the 79% of confirmed cases, Ondo reported 37%, Edo 36%, and Bauchi 5%.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 79 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9.

“The number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022.  Two new Healthcare workers were affected in the reporting week 3.

“National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels,” the report reads in part.