Spain’s Llorente Signs For Roma On Loan From Leeds

Spain defender Diego Llorente has signed for Roma on loan from Leeds United until the end of the season, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

In a statement Roma said that Llorente, who has 10 caps for his country, had signed for “on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023”.

“As part of the agreement, the club has the option to make the transfer permanent,” Roma added.

Italian media report that the initial loan deal for the 29-year-old is 500,000 euros ($543,358) with the option to buy set at 18 million euros.

Roma are also trying to offload want-away starlet Nicolo Zaniolo on the final day of the winter transfer window, which in Italy closes at 1900 GMT.

Italian media report that Everton are interested in the Italy international after negotiations with AC Milan and Bournemouth both fell through.